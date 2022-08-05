First H.S. Football Practice

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some of the high school football programs held their first fall workouts. Bismarck High was on the list of teams that put the helmets on today.

The Demons play in Class 11AA, a division that includes 11-teams in the state this year and that includes St. Mary’s who was moved up. The schedule’s mixed for some 11AA teams. meaning they will play Class 11A teams once again this year. Let’s just say Mark Gibson is not a fan.

Mark Gibson, Bismarck High Head Coach, “us, Century, Legacy and I believe Mandan are all playing Double-A schools. The other seven are playing song “A” schools, some are playing 3 or 4 “A” schools. You explain that to me. I don’t know, I know it’s a mess! The one thing people talk about is what’s good for your sport? This is not good for our sport. It’s not and it’s something that hopefully won’t be around much longer.”

Starting practice this early is also something that’s different. Gibson says this is the earliest he can every remember being on the practice field.

Gibson, “the biggest thing now is that we’re kind of transitioning into the season because we usually run a camp at the end of July giving us an idea of what it’s going to be like and then give them a couple of weeks off to recover and then make the run. Right now, we were just in camp last week, so we just transitioned in to be honest it’s been a smoother transition than it has been in the past.”

The first game for 11AA teams will be on August 26th. Some of the other Division’s will start playing games on Friday the 19th.

