Dickinson’s domestic violence shelter sees increase in usage

Dickinson Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center
Dickinson Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center reported they’ve noticed an increase in usage.

The site manager said they had an influx of people needing shelter this week. They need more food and supplies to meet demand.

The manager says they’re really wanting laundry soap, multicultural hair products and kids’ snacks.

She said they provide more than just the shelter.

“People staying out of shelter that we’ve helped are asking for help with food due to obviously the increase in prices of everything, everybody is struggling,” said site manager Kayla Messall.

If you are interested in donating items, you can contact the shelter at 701-225-4506.

