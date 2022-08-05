Bis-Man Transit accepting school supply donations to assist local students

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bis-Man Transit is asking for the public’s help in gathering school supplies for local students in need.

From now until Thursday, August 18th, donations can be made on any CAT bus or dropped off at the Bis-Man Transit office on 3750 East Rosser Avenue.

Items donated will be given to students in need as part of the local ‘Fill the Bus’ campaign.

You can find more information online at bpsfoundation.com.

