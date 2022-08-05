Bis-Man Transit accepting school supply donations to assist local students

Bis-Man Transit accepts school supply donations
Bis-Man Transit accepts school supply donations(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bis-Man Transit is asking for the public’s help in gathering school supplies for local students in need.

From now until Thursday, August 18th, donations can be made on any CAT bus or dropped off at the Bis-Man Transit office on 3750 East Rosser Avenue.

Items donated will be given to students in need as part of the local ‘Fill the Bus’ campaign.

You can find more information online at bpsfoundation.com.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: State Historical Society of North Dakota
Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History
ATV Crash
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
Ward County crash
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection
Central Cab Company in Minot Facebook post
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
Customers leave the Mall of America after a lockdown was lifted in a shooting, where police...
Police: No victim found in shooting at Mall of America

Latest News

File Photo: School supplies
Bis-Man Transit accepting school supply donations to help local students
Drew Noble Convicted
Libby, MT man found guilty in child sex crimes case
Standoff in Jamestown, ND
UPDATE: Police ID man in custody after armed standoff in Jamestown
Ward County crash
Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection