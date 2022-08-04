Williston Basin School District looking into alternate lunch policy

Williston Basin School District
Williston Basin School District(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Beginning this school year, it will be up to parents to cover the cost of their student’s meals. Officials at the Williston Basin School District want to limit the amount of alternate meals served for those who can’t afford lunch.

On Wednesday, the district’s policy committee met with Food Service Director Lynelle Johnson to discuss options, including having the district budget funds or reach out to the community for donations. Board member John Kasmer suggested other options to keep students from having to face the stigma of having a different meal.

“That could be the difference between someone having a good week or just a terrible week. I just don’t think we need to go that way. With all the problems there has been in the last few years with mental health, I think this is one thing we can solve,” said Kasmer.

Johnson told the committee that guidelines would need to be set to make sure those funds are for those who can’t afford meals and to limit the possibility of abuse.

The committee planed on making a recommendation to the board on August 22, the day before school starts.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran
Judge sentences man to seven and a half years in prison for shooting death of Watford City man
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Central Cab Company in Minot Facebook post
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story

Latest News

Meat processing facilities in Montana
Meat processed in Montana more than doubled in 2022 fiscal year
Williams County 2023 budget approved
Williams County Commissioners approve 2023 preliminary budget
Cars driving on the freeway.
North Dakota Highway Patrol urges drivers to check for vehicle recalls
Bismarck teacher builds ‘bench of opportunities’
Teacher builds ‘bench of opportunities’ for first grade classroom