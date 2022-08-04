Williston Basin School District looking into alternate lunch policy

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Beginning this school year, it will be up to parents to cover the cost of their student’s meals. Officials at the Williston Basin School District want to limit the amount of alternate meals served for those who can’t afford lunch.

On Wednesday, the district’s policy committee met with Food Service Director Lynelle Johnson to discuss options, including having the district budget funds or reach out to the community for donations. Board member John Kasmer suggested other options to keep students from having to face the stigma of having a different meal.

“That could be the difference between someone having a good week or just a terrible week. I just don’t think we need to go that way. With all the problems there has been in the last few years with mental health, I think this is one thing we can solve,” said Kasmer.

Johnson told the committee that guidelines would need to be set to make sure those funds are for those who can’t afford meals and to limit the possibility of abuse.

The committee planed on making a recommendation to the board on August 22, the day before school starts.

