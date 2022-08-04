Williams County Commissioners approve 2023 preliminary budget

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williams County Commissioners voted to approve the 2023 preliminary budget this week.

The budget total comes out to nearly $120 million, with the biggest increases coming from staffing, road projects, and community development projects such as funding for part of Williston High School’s CTE facility. The amount the county will levy is expected to slightly increase from $11.3 million this year to $11.7 million.

“Williams County tries to levy approximately the same amount of money each year to minimize the impact on the taxpayer. An individual taxpayer’s bill will ultimately depend on the valuation of their own property and whether that has gone up or down, as well as the other taxing districts they live in,” said Lindsey Harriman, County Communications and Research Analyst.

The preliminary budget can be viewed online at https://www.williamsnd.com/county-budget/

A public hearing on the budget will be held on September 20.

