MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Salmon fishing season has officially begun at Lake Sakakawea this year.

In September, the Salmon like to move to more shallow waters to spawn.

They can be caught from shore with a crankbait and a bobber with a worm on it.

Nearly 480,000 salmon were stocked in the lake and 40,000 were tagged in 2022 alone.

