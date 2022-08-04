New study suggests doubling current exercise recommendation is key to reducing risk of death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For years, the golden standard for exercising according to the American Heart Association has been 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week.

But now, a large new study published in the scientific journal “Circulation” found that for optimum health benefits, it’s best to work out for double that amount of time.

Here’s how the study worked.

Researchers took a look at 100,000 people over a 30-year period.

They found that adults who exercised for 150 minutes vigorously a week, so double the current recommendation, decreased their risk of early death by more than 20 percent.

For those who worked out for two to four times the recommended amount of 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity, their risk of death dropped by 30 percent.

According to Rachel Iverson, senior lifestyle medicine specialist at Sanford Medical Center, it’s best to incorporate all different types of exercise into your routine to stay healthy and injury free.

“We would want to include a well-rounded profile of flexibility, strength, training, and cardiovascular,” said Iverson. “So, cardiovascular increases the heart rate, strength training to retain muscle tone, which has a significant impact on metabolism functions and healthy aging and bone density and then also flexibility. So, we maintain our mobility, reduce risk of injury and decrease symptoms along with anxiety and depression.”

The study did find that exercising for more than four times the weekly recommendations did not further decrease the risk of death.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.