New study suggests doubling current exercise recommendation is key to reducing risk of death

Exercise
Exercise(MGN)
By Hilary Lane
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For years, the golden standard for exercising according to the American Heart Association has been 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise a week.

But now, a large new study published in the scientific journal “Circulation” found that for optimum health benefits, it’s best to work out for double that amount of time.

Here’s how the study worked.

Researchers took a look at 100,000 people over a 30-year period.

They found that adults who exercised for 150 minutes vigorously a week, so double the current recommendation, decreased their risk of early death by more than 20 percent.

For those who worked out for two to four times the recommended amount of 150 minutes a week of moderate physical activity, their risk of death dropped by 30 percent.

According to Rachel Iverson, senior lifestyle medicine specialist at Sanford Medical Center, it’s best to incorporate all different types of exercise into your routine to stay healthy and injury free.

“We would want to include a well-rounded profile of flexibility, strength, training, and cardiovascular,” said Iverson. “So, cardiovascular increases the heart rate, strength training to retain muscle tone, which has a significant impact on metabolism functions and healthy aging and bone density and then also flexibility. So, we maintain our mobility, reduce risk of injury and decrease symptoms along with anxiety and depression.”

The study did find that exercising for more than four times the weekly recommendations did not further decrease the risk of death.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Seth DuBray pleads not guilty in gas station attack
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack

Latest News

Evening Weather
Evening Weather 8/3/22
Red Trail Energy carbon capture facility in Richardton
Open house for Red Trail Energy’s carbon capture process
evening sports
Evening Sportscast 8/3/22
carson wentz
Sports Spotlight: Carson Wentz now in year seven in the NFL