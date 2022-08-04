ND Supreme Court rejects new trial for man convicted of killing Grand Forks police officer

Court does order man resentenced on drug charge
Salamah Pendleton in court (file picture)
Salamah Pendleton in court (file picture)
By Justin Betti
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has issued its ruling on an appeal by Salamah Pendleton.

Pendleton was charged with killing his own mother and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte in May 2020. He was convicted in 2021 on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Pendleton argued: (1) his constitutional right to a public trial was violated, (2) his right to be physically present at trial was violated, (3) he was convicted of a non-cognizable offense, (4) juror misconduct occurred that violated his right to confrontation and an impartial jury, and (5) the court erred by counting his “intent to deliver marijuana” charge as a Class B felony, instead of Class C.

In the new ruling, the court rejected most of Pendleton’s arguments. However, they did order Pendleton to be resentenced on the drug charge.

You can read the full ruling here: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinion/2022ND149 .

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran
Judge sentences man to seven and a half years in prison for shooting death of Watford City man
Central Cab Company in Minot Facebook post
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story

Latest News

North Dakota educators using drones
North Dakota educators using drones to enhance classroom learning
ATV Crash
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
Williston Basin School District
Williston Basin School District looking into alternate lunch policy
Meat processing facilities in Montana
Meat processed in Montana more than doubled in 2022 fiscal year