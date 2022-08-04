ND Supreme Court rejects new trial for man convicted of killing Grand Forks police officer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has issued its ruling on an appeal by Salamah Pendleton.

Pendleton was charged with killing his own mother and Grand Forks Police Officer Cody Holte in May 2020. He was convicted in 2021 on two counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, terrorizing, reckless endangerment, and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Pendleton argued: (1) his constitutional right to a public trial was violated, (2) his right to be physically present at trial was violated, (3) he was convicted of a non-cognizable offense, (4) juror misconduct occurred that violated his right to confrontation and an impartial jury, and (5) the court erred by counting his “intent to deliver marijuana” charge as a Class B felony, instead of Class C.

In the new ruling, the court rejected most of Pendleton’s arguments. However, they did order Pendleton to be resentenced on the drug charge.

You can read the full ruling here: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinion/2022ND149 .

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.