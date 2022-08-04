Meat processed in Montana more than doubled in 2022 fiscal year

Meat processing facilities in Montana
Meat processing facilities in Montana
By Michael Anthony
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Meat processing facilities in Montana continue to flourish.

More than 105,000 animals were processed in fiscal year 2022, which is more than double the amount processed during the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Montana Department of Livestock.

The increase comes from state investments into local processing facilities and greater consumer interest in buying local food, according to DOL Executive Officer Mike Honeycutt.

Governor Greg Gianforte (R-MT) called the news a ‘testament to the Montana work ethic, and it’s a strong signal that our targeted investments in local processing are working.’

