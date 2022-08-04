Last downtown concert in Dickinson this summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thursday, is the last time you can catch a First-on-First Summer Concert in Dickinson.

The grand finale will feature Bismarck band Booz-n-Tuna and classic rock tribute band Arch Allies.

Music will start at six and visitors can get a bite to eat from various food trucks and vendors. The downtown concert series began in 2011 and has grown since its start.

The Odd Fellows Lodge puts on the show and a member said it’s about bringing the community together.

“I love seeing people that are up close to the stage and enjoying the live music and it’s all free, the only time you ‘d have to spend money is if you’re going to have something to drink or enjoy the food from the food vendors, but the music is free,” said concert organizer Jeff Pokorny.

First on First typically draws in several hundred to a thousand people each week.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.