Lady A no longer performing at Norsk Høstfest

Lady A
Lady A(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Norsk Høstfest has lost a second major performer for its 2022 festival after Lady A announced Thursday they would be postponing their tour for the rest of the year.

The group posted on social media that its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety.”

“We wish Lady A all the best during this time,” said Høstfest leadership.

Lady A had been scheduled to perform Thursday, Sept. 29.

Leadership with the festival said they wanted to inform guests of the situation as soon as possible. They said ticket holders for the Lady A show will be receiving an email from Ticketmaster with refund instructions.

Purchased tickets will be honored for festival admittance and the replacement act for Sept. 29. For those who wish to keep their tickets for whichever replacement act is chosen, no further action is needed.

“We are deeply invested in securing a great replacement show and we are firmly committed to providing a wonderful festival for all our attendees this year, In addition to our great line-up of main stage entertainment, ticket buyers are able to experience a wide variety of side stage entertainment, cultural exhibits, Scandinavian food and drink and many more cultural experiences,” said McKenzy Braaten, EPIC Events VP of Communications.

Festival organizers are now searching for two main act replacements. In June, it was announced that Toby Keith would no longer be performing at Høstfest Sept. 30, after he canceled his remaining 2022 tour due to a cancer diagnosis.

Organizers said a replacement act is set to be announced in the “near future.”

Performers that are still scheduled for Høstfest include: Big and Rich, Daniel O’Donnell, Texas Tenors, Old Crow Medicine Show, and Brantley Gilbert.

The 2022 Norsk Høstfest is Sept. 28 – Oct 1. At the North Dakota State Fair Center.

