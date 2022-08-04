Get free entry into National Parks on Thursday

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.
Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, there is no entry fee at National Parks on Thursday.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Americans can get some fresh air and spend time in nature without opening their wallets on Thursday.

Because of The Great American Outdoors Act, Aug. 4 is a free entrance day for all National Park Service sites.

The act passed in 2020, and National Park officials say it expands recreational opportunities on public lands.

Although there is no charge to get into most of these parks, there are fees for certain activities, including boat launches and camping, that you’ll still have to pay.

More information is available on the National Parks Service website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran
Judge sentences man to seven and a half years in prison for shooting death of Watford City man
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
Central Cab Company in Minot Facebook post
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers standing in...
Griner apologizes as Russian court prepares to give verdict
Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand...
Chrissy Teigen announces pregnancy nearly two years after miscarriage
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
In S. Korea, Pelosi avoids public comments on Taiwan, China
10PM Sportscast 8/3/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/3/2022