Esoterica in downtown Minot closing after 30 years

Esoterica store owner, Betty Fedorchak
Esoterica store owner, Betty Fedorchak(KFYR-TV)
By Kalie Paulus
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – One of the staples of downtown Minot is closing its doors after three decades of serving the community.

Betty Fedorchak has made the decision to close the boutique Esoterica and retire.

Fedorchak was born in Ireland and moved to the United States in 1967.

She said her favorite part after all these years was meeting so many people in the community and getting to know them and their families.

Fedorchak said when she first opened, her friends and family helped create what her boutique would become today.

“We get a lot of visitors and a lot of stories about Minot which I have taken part in, I’ve loved all the stories,” said Fedorchak.

She said the store will close by the end of September.

