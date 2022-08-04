Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection

WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A 19-year-old Dunseith man was seriously hurt in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23 Thursday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said the man was headed eastbound on 23 in a compact SVU shortly after 8 a.m.

Investigators said the man stopped at the intersection, and then proceeded through, crossing the southbound lanes of 83, when he was struck on the driver side by a southbound truck tractor.

The man was flown to Trinity in Minot. The 62-year-old man driving the truck tractor was not hurt.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

