Driver seriously hurt in crash at Highway 83/23 intersection
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A 19-year-old Dunseith man was seriously hurt in a t-bone crash at the intersection of Highways 83 and 23 Thursday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The patrol said the man was headed eastbound on 23 in a compact SVU shortly after 8 a.m.
Investigators said the man stopped at the intersection, and then proceeded through, crossing the southbound lanes of 83, when he was struck on the driver side by a southbound truck tractor.
The man was flown to Trinity in Minot. The 62-year-old man driving the truck tractor was not hurt.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
