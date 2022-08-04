Construction crews unearth piece of downtown Bismarck History

By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on 4th Street in downtown Bismarck came to an abrupt halt on Wednesday after a discovery was made.

Construction crews discovered remnants of trolley tracks as the City of Bismarck continues its construction project. According to Mark Halverson at the State Historical Society the trolley ran from what was then the McKenzie Hotel, up 4th street to the Capitol building. But the unearthed piece, didn’t quite match up.

“There was one trolley track which consisted of an eight-foot-long rail that was previously part of the trolley system but was repurposed for a different purpose at this particular location. It was not intact with other pieces, and it was not at the elevation or orientated how you would expect it,” said Bismarck City Engineer Gabe Schell.

They believe it was used to help cover an abandoned steam line as they built pavement on top of it. Schell said, construction only paused for a few hours while the State Historical Society was called in to evaluate the finding, but eventually resumed that day. He said this has not caused any major delay in the project.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran
Judge sentences man to seven and a half years in prison for shooting death of Watford City man
Central Cab Company in Minot Facebook post
Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
It’s been unclear exactly how or why Charles Hew Crooks exited a small cargo plane mid-flight...
Pilot tells FAA that co-pilot jumped from plane during flight
Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story

Latest News

Summer projects
Summer projects
Old trolley tracks discovered
Old trolley tracks discovered
First-on-First Summer Concert
Last downtown concert in Dickinson this summer
Esoterica store owner, Betty Fedorchak
Esoterica in downtown Minot closing after 30 years