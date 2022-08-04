Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Central Cab Company in Minot will be closing permanently later this month, according to a post Wednesday on the company’s Facebook page.

The post indicates the taxi service in Minot will cease operating Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.

The post said in the post that many factors played into the decision, but a lack of business was not a reason.

The company thanked the people of Minot, along with its management, drivers and dispatchers.

Your News Leader is reaching out to Central Cab to learn more about the decision.

