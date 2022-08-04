Central Cab in Minot to close permanently August 14

Central Cab Company in Minot Facebook post
Central Cab Company in Minot Facebook post(KMOT)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Central Cab Company in Minot will be closing permanently later this month, according to a post Wednesday on the company’s Facebook page.

The post indicates the taxi service in Minot will cease operating Aug. 14 at 4 p.m.

The post said in the post that many factors played into the decision, but a lack of business was not a reason.

The company thanked the people of Minot, along with its management, drivers and dispatchers.

Your News Leader is reaching out to Central Cab to learn more about the decision.

This is a developing story. Stick with Your News Leader for updates.

