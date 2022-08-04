Bottineau residents help the food pantry stand out

Bottineau food pantry
Bottineau food pantry(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. (KMOT) – People in Bottineau showed some town pride while making the local food pantry easier to find.

Many volunteers worked to clean off the peeling paint that had been on the building, including local boy scouts, and then community members worked together to paint it.

“You can, like, turn anything into something good. This used to be bad and now it’s just like awesome,” said boy scout Cayden Adams.

“You come back when it’s done and you’re like those guys did a lot of work. Even if it’s just a little thing it can really help,” said Kayden Moore, Scout.

It is just the latest mural project that the town is undertaking. They painted all four sides and gave each its own theme. They honored professional women from the town’s past, and tried to illustrate the work of the pantry.

“It makes everything so much cleaner, it’s beautiful. It just brightens the day. It brings a little joy,” said Bottineau resident Maria Onerheim.

They have been working for years to make the town more attractive to people coming in, and say they hope this will make the food pantry stand out more as well.

“When I took over the building five years ago most people didn’t even realize the building was here until you point it out, and now from three blocks away you see this building,” said pantry director Tim Schroeter.

Schroeter said they serve more than 175 families in the community and people have trouble finding the pantry. He added his own contributions to the work like a whale.

“It gives an opportunity to showcase Bottineau. We have a really pretty city, we have a lot of things going on, in addition to this we have several other murals throughout. We’ve done little woodland creatures in the forestry park,” said Bottineau artist Kathy McGhan.

City leaders invite people to visit and enjoy the art.

The Bottineau food pantry serves about 10% of the town population.

