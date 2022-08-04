Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train.

According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.

The ATV driver tried to cross the railroad tracks and was hit by the train. The train engineer and its passenger were not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.

