Students learn about cybersecurity at summer camp

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sixth, seventh, and eighth-graders are learning about cybersecurity and how to stay safe online. The GenCybersecurity Academy at Bismarck State College this week is free for 80 students through a grant.

Throughout the week, students will cover all topics about cybersecurity.

“I’m excited because we’ve done a lot of really fun stuff, and it’s just been really exciting. Everything we do is really, really fun, and I’m looking forward to the rest of the week,” said Collin Malloy.

Just some of the interactive activities they will cover are password cracking and computer programming.

