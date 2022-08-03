Sports Spotlight: Carson Wentz starting year seven in the NFL

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Carson Wentz was the second overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft. It’s hard to believe it was that long ago already, which also means the former Century High School standout is a veteran quarterback in the National Football League.

“Year seven is kicking off, just that realization of year seven for me and all of that and what comes along with that, so that was cool. It’s a surreal thing. Every year, you get goosebumps again. You grew up wanting to play this game and you’re still playing it,” said Carson Wentz, quarterback of the Washington Commanders.

Wentz is now with Washington and he’s playing his first season with his third NFL team.

“You just let relationships naturally build. For me, this is year seven and things are different. I’m older, a little different perspective and a relatively younger team, a younger locker room, so how do you build relationships? It looks different every year, every locker room looks different, but you just have to be intentional and build that chemistry and relationships in time. There’s a lot of good dudes in there and it’s been fun getting to know them,” Wentz added.

Wentz is getting to know a new team because he was traded to the Commanders after one season with the Colts. His numbers in Indy were good but the team missed the playoffs, so he was sent to the nation’s capital.

“Regardless of if it’s a good, bad, ugly game or year, whatever, I’m always trying to see how can I get better. How can I look at myself first? Where can I get better? Where can I help the team be better? All of those things, so for me it’s coming in and distributing the ball to these guys and being efficient, being consistent both physically with my play and also with my attitude, my leadership trying to be consistent with that,” said Wentz.

A new team means a new playbook.

“I feel good with it. It was an adjustment in the spring. It was a lot of information. It’s always a new language, but it’s the part of the game that I love. Understanding the X’s and O’s, asking the questions, why are we doing this? What’s going on here? And coaches have been awesome helping me learn and learn quickly and I feel pretty good with it,” said Wentz.

Wentz also feels pretty good about making a quick connection with his new weapons.

“You start to see guys’ tendencies early and how they get in and out and what they do well and how we can work together, so I like what I see out there. I think we’ve got a dynamic group and a lot of really good playmakers that we have to find a way to get it in their hands. I’ve got to find a way to get it in their hands and let them make their plays,” added Wentz.

Wentz’s first regular season game with Washington is against Jacksonville on September 11.

Quotes courtesy: commanders.com

