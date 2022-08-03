New campaign aims to bring job seekers to North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wide-open spaces, clean cities, and room to play are some of the positive traits listed in the “Find the Good Life in North Dakota” campaign. The Department of Commerce re-launched the program to help bring job seekers to the state to find employment.

The campaign illustrates the attractive aspects of living here and helps spread knowledge to other states about what it’s like to live around North Dakota and what career opportunities are available.

“We have the ability to connect them with community champions who are volunteers all across North Dakota, who are helping us talk to job seekers about what opportunities they’ve had within their communities. What makes each community special,” said Katie Ralston Howe, director of the workforce division of the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

The campaign has been active since mid-June and has more than 300 people enrolled for its services.

