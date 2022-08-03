Minot State names softball assistant coach, no word on head coach replacement

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State named the first member of a refreshed softball coaching staff Wednesday.

Chelsea Holliday joined the team earlier this month, the statement said.

Holliday spent the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Grambling University, an NCAA Division I school in Louisiana.

“From playing D-II and overseas, and then coaching at the Division I level, I have extensive expertise working with our pitching and catching staffs; specializing in catching I plan to implement the experiences that I’ve gained to help ‘Build the Dam’ here at Beaver Nation,” said Holliday.

The team has not named a replacement for Head Coach Nat Wagner, who resigned in July.

For more information on Holliday, visit the Minot State Athletics release.

