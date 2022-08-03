Minot State names softball assistant coach, no word on head coach replacement

Chelsea Holliday joins Minot State softball coaching staff
Chelsea Holliday joins Minot State softball coaching staff(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot State named the first member of a refreshed softball coaching staff Wednesday.

Chelsea Holliday joined the team earlier this month, the statement said.

Holliday spent the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Grambling University, an NCAA Division I school in Louisiana.

“From playing D-II and overseas, and then coaching at the Division I level, I have extensive expertise working with our pitching and catching staffs; specializing in catching I plan to implement the experiences that I’ve gained to help ‘Build the Dam’ here at Beaver Nation,” said Holliday.

The team has not named a replacement for Head Coach Nat Wagner, who resigned in July.

For more information on Holliday, visit the Minot State Athletics release.

