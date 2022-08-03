Minot safe routes to school move forward

Safe routes near Minot elementary schools
Safe routes near Minot elementary schools(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is making progress on the safe routes projects for Washington and Edison elementary schools.

The project improves infrastructure for kids walking to those schools. The city approved its cost share in the work on those projects, which is about $200,000 between the two for construction costs. This stage of construction is expected to wrap up by next year.

”I’m glad we’re moving forward with these two projects, and taking some of the load off of engineering and the shortage over there so they can work on some other projects,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans.

Some expansions on the projects are proposed for 2024 and 2025.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Seth DuBray pleads not guilty in gas station attack
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack

Latest News

Teen distracted driving
Area teens driven to succeed with traffic safety activities
School supplies
Berthold Police assisting community with school supplies, food ahead of school year
Cramer changes vote on PACT Act
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) celebrates the passage of the PACT Act Tuesday
With PACT Act passed, Montana Senators focusing on budget reconciliation bill