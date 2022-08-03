Minot safe routes to school move forward

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot is making progress on the safe routes projects for Washington and Edison elementary schools.

The project improves infrastructure for kids walking to those schools. The city approved its cost share in the work on those projects, which is about $200,000 between the two for construction costs. This stage of construction is expected to wrap up by next year.

”I’m glad we’re moving forward with these two projects, and taking some of the load off of engineering and the shortage over there so they can work on some other projects,” said Alderwoman Carrie Evans.

Some expansions on the projects are proposed for 2024 and 2025.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.