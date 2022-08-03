Minot leaders making public record changes

City of Minot records changes
City of Minot records changes(KFYR)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 3, 2022
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot city leaders want to get rid of a city ordinance that allows removing disciplinary action from an employee’s record.

City ordinances state that a written reprimand can be removed from an employee’s record after one year, and more serious punishments after five years.

Opponents say that would leave the city liable of public record violations. They intend to strike it from the code of ordinances.

“All records shall remain with the city in their entirety, and not have anything removed. It is property of the city and I think protects the city going forward,” said Paul Pitner, Alderman.

The repeal will need one more reading before it goes into effect.

