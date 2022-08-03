Mandan proposed budget will cost more than 2022

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Homeowners in Mandan may be paying more in property tax and city utilities if the Mandan City Commission ultimately passes the proposed budget it approved Tuesday night.

The proposed budget for 2023 is $986,000 more than the 2022 budget. City employees point to rising costs of employee compensation, equipment, projects, operations and maintenance as reasons why the budget may be higher.

The rise in residential property valuation coupled with the mill levy would mean a $27 increase per home valued at $100,000.

They’re also looking at a $1.39 per month rise in utility charges, totaling about $17 per year.

City Commissioners plan to use more than a million dollars of CARES Act funds to help with operating expenses in 2023.

A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for September 20 at 6 p.m. prior to final consideration.

