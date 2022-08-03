Judge sentences man to seven and a half years in prison for shooting death of Watford City man

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced an Arizona man to seven and a half years in prison for the shooting death of a Watford City man.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran were traveling in Dunn County with 42-year-old Brian Rowe last July. They say Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. The pair were arrested two days later in Minnesota.

Saueressig pleaded guilty to hindering law enforcement and a judge sentenced her to five years in prison, all suspended. She had been set to testify against Mendivil-Beltran. As part of a plea agreement posed in May, Mendivil-Beltran pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Thursday, Judge Dann Greenwood sentenced him to 10 years, with two and a half years suspended. He received 349 days credit for time already served.

