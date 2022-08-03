Judge sentences man to seven and a half years in prison for shooting death of Watford City man

28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran
28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has sentenced an Arizona man to seven and a half years in prison for the shooting death of a Watford City man.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jessica Saueressig and 29-year-old Carlos Mendivil-Beltran were traveling in Dunn County with 42-year-old Brian Rowe last July. They say Mendivil-Beltran shot Rowe and pushed him out of the car. The pair were arrested two days later in Minnesota.

Saueressig pleaded guilty to hindering law enforcement and a judge sentenced her to five years in prison, all suspended. She had been set to testify against Mendivil-Beltran. As part of a plea agreement posed in May, Mendivil-Beltran pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Thursday, Judge Dann Greenwood sentenced him to 10 years, with two and a half years suspended. He received 349 days credit for time already served.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Seth DuBray pleads not guilty in gas station attack
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack

Latest News

Northeast Bismarck residents may be temporarily dealing with low water pressure and volume.
Construction causing low water pressure in NE Bismarck, crews working to resolve issue
Mandan homeowners may see higher costs
Mandan proposed budget will cost more than 2022
10PM Sportscast 8/2/2022
10PM Sportscast 8/02/2022
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta