Full Weather Radar Series: how they work, their capabilities, and their history | Morse Code of Weather

Weather radar series
Weather radar series(KFYR)
By Jacob Morse
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve concluded our seven-part weather radar deep-dive series, where we explained how they work, their capabilities and limitations, and how they’ve been upgraded over the years to give meteorologists even more data about current weather conditions.

Here are timestamps for each of the parts of the above video:

Part 1: 0:00 – 6:11: What’s inside a weather radar and how do they work to detect precipitation?

Part 2: 6:12 – 10:30: How weather radar creates a 3-D picture of the atmosphere to detect precipitation

Part 3: 10:31 – 14:23: Important hardware components of weather radars and how maintenance is performed

Part 4: 14:24 – 19:50: How Doppler radar is used to detect rotation within thunderstorms

Part 5: 19:51 – 25:11: How dual-polarization weather radar helps meteorologists pinpoint severe weather

Part 6: 25:12 – 30:36: Limitations of weather radars, including radar gap in far western ND and how that’s addressed

Part 7: 30:37 – 34:57: History of weather radar, from WWII technology to present day applications

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Seth DuBray pleads not guilty in gas station attack
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack

Latest News

evening weather
Evening Weather 8/2/22
0801 wx
Evening Weather 8/1/22
weather 7/30
Evening Weather 7/30/22
WSR-3 radar at NWS Louisville and modern day WSR-88D Radar
Morse Code of Weather: history of weather radar, from WWII technology to present day applications