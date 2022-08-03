Full Weather Radar Series: how they work, their capabilities, and their history | Morse Code of Weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve concluded our seven-part weather radar deep-dive series, where we explained how they work, their capabilities and limitations, and how they’ve been upgraded over the years to give meteorologists even more data about current weather conditions.

Here are timestamps for each of the parts of the above video:

Part 1: 0:00 – 6:11: What’s inside a weather radar and how do they work to detect precipitation?

Part 2: 6:12 – 10:30: How weather radar creates a 3-D picture of the atmosphere to detect precipitation

Part 3: 10:31 – 14:23: Important hardware components of weather radars and how maintenance is performed

Part 4: 14:24 – 19:50: How Doppler radar is used to detect rotation within thunderstorms

Part 5: 19:51 – 25:11: How dual-polarization weather radar helps meteorologists pinpoint severe weather

Part 6: 25:12 – 30:36: Limitations of weather radars, including radar gap in far western ND and how that’s addressed

Part 7: 30:37 – 34:57: History of weather radar, from WWII technology to present day applications

