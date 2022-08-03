Cramer changes vote on PACT Act

(Office of Sen. Kevin Cramer)
By Bella kraft
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the PACT Act which helps improve health care for veterans. Last week, Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) initially voted against the bill, but voted yes on Tuesday.

Cramer says he wasn’t against the bill that helps veterans receive care for injuries suffered from burn pits. Rather, he and other Republicans were against the Democrats using the bill to increase the budget for non-Veterans Affairs uses. Cramer also wanted there to be amendments added to the bill, so that later on, changes to help veterans could be made.

“Furthermore, what they were really doing in terms for not allowing amendment votes was trying to prevent us from making it a better bill,” U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer said. “So, all of that said, I didn’t vote against the bill, what I did vote against was a procedure to move to final passage on the bill without amendments.”

Cramer supported the final passage of the bill, and it now goes to President Biden’s desk to be signed.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amelia Dean at Monument Health with the dog she was walking in Custer State Park at the time of...
UK woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park shares her story
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case
Some of the products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and...
53 nutritional and protein drinks recalled for possible microbial contamination
Seth DuBray pleads not guilty in gas station attack
Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack

Latest News

Teen distracted driving
Area teens driven to succeed with traffic safety activities
School supplies
Berthold Police assisting community with school supplies, food ahead of school year
Safe routes near Minot elementary schools
Minot safe routes to school move forward
Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) celebrates the passage of the PACT Act Tuesday
With PACT Act passed, Montana Senators focusing on budget reconciliation bill