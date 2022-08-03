Cramer changes vote on PACT Act

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFYR) - On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the PACT Act which helps improve health care for veterans. Last week, Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) initially voted against the bill, but voted yes on Tuesday.

Cramer says he wasn’t against the bill that helps veterans receive care for injuries suffered from burn pits. Rather, he and other Republicans were against the Democrats using the bill to increase the budget for non-Veterans Affairs uses. Cramer also wanted there to be amendments added to the bill, so that later on, changes to help veterans could be made.

“Furthermore, what they were really doing in terms for not allowing amendment votes was trying to prevent us from making it a better bill,” U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer said. “So, all of that said, I didn’t vote against the bill, what I did vote against was a procedure to move to final passage on the bill without amendments.”

Cramer supported the final passage of the bill, and it now goes to President Biden’s desk to be signed.

