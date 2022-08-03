Construction causing low water pressure in NE Bismarck, crews working to resolve issue

Northeast Bismarck residents may be temporarily dealing with low water pressure and volume.
Northeast Bismarck residents may be temporarily dealing with low water pressure and volume.(KFYR)
By Brian Gray
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck wants residents of the northeast part of the city to know they may be experiencing low water volume and pressure.

The issue is due to the construction project on 43rd Avenue, with the area around Legacy High School and Sunrise Elementary most impacted.

The city says crews are working to resolve the issue.

