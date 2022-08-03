Bismarck cops and kids ‘hooked’ on fishing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since 1975, Bismarck police and kids in the community have bonded as they drop lines in the water for the Cops and Kids Fishing Derby. Wednesday, law enforcement and 39 kids spent the day at Harmon Lake.

Kids bait their hooks with worms.

“Run the hook through it and pretty much that’s it and you’re good,” said 12-year-old Noah Rau.

15 boats of kids, many who might not otherwise have an opportunity to fish, and officers are out on the water. They all have the same goal.

“Being able to reel in a lot,” said Isaiah Rau.

For many, it’s their first time fishing. Others, including the officers, are back year after year.

“We’ve always had officers willing to take a day and go fishing with kids, be a role model for a day, and just enjoy the day with the kids. So, we are pretty lucky that way,” said Travis Rau, police youth worker.

The event is meant to help build relationships.

“It makes me feel safe,” said 11-year-old Johansson who’s gone on the fishing trip with law enforcement the past two years.

“Having done this event so long, I have parents who now have kids going saying they still remember the officer that took them fishing,” said Teresa Carrigan, event coordinator and police youth worker.

Whether they were skunked or caught a lot...

“I haven’t really kept count, but I caught three. I think that was my fourth one I just caught,” said Johansson.

...everyone’s having fun.

As they release the big fish of the day back into the water, they’re already thinking of next year.

The event is fully sponsored by donations from the community.

