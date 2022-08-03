Berthold Police assisting community with school supplies, food ahead of school year

BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) – School is starting in a couple of weeks and the Berthold Police Department is helping families in need of school supplies.

Law enforcement is helping obtain any needed school supplies for the families that may not be able to afford them.

In the towns of Berthold and Carpio, police are working to make sure kids are prepared for this school year.

They are assisting with clothes, food, backpacks, and many other items that may be needed for the year.

“Berthold Police Department has got donations to help out families during the beginning of the school year for families that aren’t able to afford all the school supplies. They get more expensive year after year,” said Al Schmidt, Berthold Police Chief.

Schmidt says he wanted to get the word out that they have many resources to help families in need.

“It’s available for families that are in need of food or supplies. They come here twice a week and obtain them for their family. I also have a supply of clothing for all ages, winter clothing and summer clothing,” said Schmidt.

Berthold’s first day of school is Aug. 18.

If any members of the community are in need of supplies, contact Berthold Police.

