Athletic Director Diaries: Turtle Mountain Community High School ‘getting back on track’

This is part of a series of summer conversations with area athletic directors reviewing the past school year.

BELCOURT, N.D. (KMOT) – Rolette County recorded North Dakota’s highest number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In the past two years, the Turtle Mountain Community has focused financial resources on overflowing hospitals while athletics took a back seat, TMCHS Athletic Director Dr. Shane Martin said.

He commended the efforts of the school’s coaches, for organizing fundraisers, and the resolve of the students, who he says are now unified under the “Braves” mascot.

“It’s a warrior. Someone that believes in the culture, believes in what we do as a people, is going to represent us as a people, and fight for what they believe in,” said Martin.

In February, the student body and school board voted to drop the “Bravettes” mascot for girls’ teams.

Martin said many elders in the community supported the change.

The upcoming school year will be Turtle Mountain’s first without a mask mandate in two years, Martin said.

While many North Dakota schools are building off of successful 2021-2022 athletic years, Martin said he is most looking forward to seeing spectators at games and smiling faces at school.

“Be a good citizen, love what you do, be respectful, have dignity in what you do, and always carry forth our culture and our tradition in the best possible light that you can,” said Martin.

This year, the school is welcoming Robert Marion as the cross country coach.

