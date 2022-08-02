Williams County Commission to form committee on becoming a second amendment sanctuary

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williams County Board of Commissioners is looking into becoming a second amendment sanctuary.

The decision comes following a request by a group known as the Sons of Liberty, wanting commissioners to sign a proclamation that they say would protect gun rights from federal or state overreach. The Sons of Liberty is a non-profit organization with a goal of protecting constitutional rights as well as increasing public awareness of what is going on in government.

County State’s Attorney Karen Prout said some of the wording in the proclamation would be difficult to enforce, prompting the board to create a committee to help create appropriate language.

“Federal law is supreme in the land. That overrides any law in local or state government, so I probably would not recommend signing this proclamation as it stands,” said Prout.

The committee will consist of Prout, Commissioner Barry Ramberg, Sheriff Verlan Kvande, and a representative of the Sons of Liberty.

Governor Doug Burgum designated North Dakota as a Second Amendment Sanctuary State in April 2021. McKenzie, Stark, and Emmons Counties have passed similar resolutions.

