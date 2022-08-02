Ward County loses youth shelter options temporarily

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Ward County doesn’t have an option for a youth shelter for up to the next two months.

The new state requirements went into effect on Monday, and Youthworks is still in the process of relocating within the county. Staff said there is no set replacement for the services they provided until they are open and certified again.

They said the certification process can take 45 to 60 days. Until then, the zone is handling cases on a child-by-child basis and offering what services they can.

”We do not have a shelter care option at this time. We take each case as it comes,” said Kristi Frederick, Human Service Zone Director.

Youthworks is moving to a new location that will give them more space to better provide services and meet the new state requirements.

