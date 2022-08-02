Ward County increases staff salaries based on survey

Ward County salary study
Ward County salary study
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Salary studies came back for Ward County and were added to the budget for next year.

The study looked at what it would take to bring county salaries in line with the average for counties of a similar size. That was added on top of the standard raises for the year as the commission started to look at the preliminary budget.

“We’re basically saying we’re going to give the 5%, and then we’re saying we’re going to approve bringing people up,” said Shelly Weppler, county commissioner.

The county will give staff the standard 5% raise, and then bring anyone up to the average that’s still below that number. It’s estimated to cost an extra $13,500.

