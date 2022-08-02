Ward County considers half mill property tax increase

Ward County property tax increase
Ward County property tax increase(KMOT)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Ward County Commission passed its preliminary budget Tuesday morning with about a half mill increase.

That amounts to about a $2.25 increase in property taxes for the year on a home valued at $100,000. The total county budget is set for a more than $3 million increase over 2022.

“This is just so we have the levies to send out to residents,” said Marisa Haman, county auditor.

“But we can’t go up,” said Shelly Weppler, County Commission.

“We cannot go up, but we can go back down,” said Haman.

They will hold a budget hearing before finalizing on Oct. 6.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP says convicted murderer caused deadly self-inflicted wounds
Convicted murderer Chad Isaak died in custody by suicide
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
People at Dakota Farms Restaurant in Washburn
City of Washburn reacts to death of Chad Isaak
"Goldie" the Golden Eagle. Photo: Rich Barrios
Dakota Zoo’s ‘Goldie’ the Golden Eagle passes away
Sun Country Airlines plane leaving Williston Airport
Phoenix to be added to flights from Williston Airport

Latest News

Ward County temporarily loses youth shelter
Ward County loses youth shelter options temporarily
Ward County salary study
Ward County increases staff salaries based on survey
School lunches
Public School Lunches to cost parents money for first time since 2019-20 school year
Cassandra Black Elk sentenced to 1.5 years for child neglect
Judge sentences Bismarck woman to one and a half years in prison in child death case