Ward County considers half mill property tax increase

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Ward County Commission passed its preliminary budget Tuesday morning with about a half mill increase.

That amounts to about a $2.25 increase in property taxes for the year on a home valued at $100,000. The total county budget is set for a more than $3 million increase over 2022.

“This is just so we have the levies to send out to residents,” said Marisa Haman, county auditor.

“But we can’t go up,” said Shelly Weppler, County Commission.

“We cannot go up, but we can go back down,” said Haman.

They will hold a budget hearing before finalizing on Oct. 6.

