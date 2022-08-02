Support for Project Bee’s Broadway Circle campaign

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A local credit union did its part to support one of the area’s shelters and its mission.

Aspire Credit Union has been a partner with Project Bee for the past six months.

Aspire presented Project Bee with $5,000 to go towards its Broadway Circle campaign.

The Broadway Circle will be the first resource hub of its kind in the Minot community, including a family shelter, a soup kitchen/food pantry, and affordable permanent housing.

“Our big endeavor with taking on supporting Project Bee over the last several months was to have an impact, and I think with the way the community showed up with all the items you see within this room today, they showed up and they showed up in a big way,” said Rianne Kuhn with Aspire Credit Union.

In tough economic times, families needing assistance can call Project Bee and make an appointment for many different needs.

“We definitely can’t do it without community support groups like Aspire Credit Union are a huge part of that and with our capital campaign community support is we need for all of our programs just to keep providing the support this community needs,” said Brooke Yaschyshyn with Project Bee.

For more information on the project, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.