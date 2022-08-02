Summer League Series: Bismarck Larks Host Families

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bringing a college athlete to Bismarck to play summer baseball is far more than just the product put on the field. Playing the game is only part of it, and in this week’s Summer League Series, Jeff Roberts shows us how important the experience off the field is.

Jeff Roberts talked with Bismarck Larks Chief Experience Officer Kaitlyn Mack and former Lark Brant Schaffitzel about host families.

The Larks have 10 games left on the year and wrap up their season next Saturday at home.

