Students to raise cows on campus for cafeteria lunch at New York high school

The district said it will use the money to buy cows for the Windsor High School agriculture...
The district said it will use the money to buy cows for the Windsor High School agriculture program.(AlkeMade/pixabay via Canva)
By Matthew Benninger and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A school district in New York is committing to teaching students about farm-to-table food supply by raising its own cows for school lunch.

Windsor Central School District said the state has given the district nearly $90,000 for the program.

The district said it would use the money to buy cows for the Windsor High School agriculture program. Students will have the opportunity to engage with livestock.

Officials said the cows killed would provide beef to the high school cafeteria.

Tina Miner-James, an agriculture teacher at Windsor High School, said the program allows students to learn how difficult it is to raise an animal for meat.

“The end result is something that you are going to feed people with. The expectation is that that product is good. You want to raise it in such a way that the consumer enjoys it,” Miner-James said.

The district said it would spend this school year preparing the infrastructure to house the cows, and they will be raised in an area by the school’s chicken coop.

Copyright 2022 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP says convicted murderer caused deadly self-inflicted wounds
Convicted murderer Chad Isaak died in custody by suicide
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
People at Dakota Farms Restaurant in Washburn
City of Washburn reacts to death of Chad Isaak
"Goldie" the Golden Eagle. Photo: Rich Barrios
Dakota Zoo’s ‘Goldie’ the Golden Eagle passes away
Sun Country Airlines plane leaving Williston Airport
Phoenix to be added to flights from Williston Airport

Latest News

Ward County temporarily loses youth shelter
Ward County loses youth shelter options temporarily
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
US strike on al-Qaida leader shows Afghanistan still terror base
FILE - Bill Ogden, partner with the firm representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, parents...
Sandy Hook dad says Alex Jones made his life unbearable
Ward County salary study
Ward County increases staff salaries based on survey
Attorney General Merrick Garland is seen in this file photo. Garland said the federal...
US sues Idaho over abortion law, citing medical emergencies