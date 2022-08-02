Some Republican senators support Pelosi in Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, right, arrives in Taipei, Taiwan Tuesday night.
(Source: Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/CNN)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A group of Republican senators has signed a joint statement in support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan during her diplomatic trip to Asia.

The group of 26 U.S. senators includes Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Thune (R-SD), and Steve Daines (R-MT). Their statement released Tuesday morning says Pelosi’s trip is consistent with America’s policy towards China and Taiwan. In it, they reiterate support for the Taiwan Relations Act.

The statement reads: “For decades, members of the United States Congress, including previous Speakers of the House, have traveled to Taiwan.”

Pelosi’s trip has increased tension between China and United States as China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Your News Leader reached out to Senator John Hoeven’s office for his response and has not heard back.

Previous Coverage: US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

