Pro’s Pointer #14: bottom bouncers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fishing equipment seems to be like most things we use — it’s often developed elsewhere and imported for us to utilize. An exception to that statement is what Johnnie Candle is talking about in this week’s Pro’s Pointer.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame, said: “Bottom bouncers, how can something so simple be so effective? There are several reasons. The first one is when fished properly they are very snag resistant. Secondly, there isn’t anything out there that keeps your bait in the strike zone longer and easier and lastly, they’re very versatile. We can drag live bait or artificial’s behind one. We can fish them in shallow water or deep water, and we can fish them fast or slow. They cover every situation a walleye angler is going to face. There are several reasons why nearly every angler in the Dakotas has a handful of these in their tackle box.”

Bismarck’s Bob Meter is the guy who invented the bottom bouncer back in the 1960′s. Bob died in 2014. He and Johnnie are both members of the North Dakota Fishing Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.