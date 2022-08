MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The deadline to apply for the 2022 pronghorn license is Wednesday, Aug. 3.

Only North Dakota residents are eligible to apply for a pronghorn license.

The license fee is $30 for 16 years and older, and $10 for those under 16.

Applicants must be twelve years of age on or before Dec. 31.

To submit your application, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.