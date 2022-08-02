Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – A Porcupine, ND, man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault.

A Landers Conoco employee told police he chased after a woman he saw shoplift a soda in May. He said he attempted to stop the car she was in by leaning through an open window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car. The employee said DuBray accelerated and threw him to the ground before looking him in the eyes, accelerating towards him again, and crashing into the store.

Police say surveillance video corroborates the employee’s story. DuBray told police he tried to “scare” the employee.

Tuesday, Dubray pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. His trial is set for October.

