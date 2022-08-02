Porcupine, ND man pleads not guilty in Bismarck gas station attack

Seth DuBray pleads not guilty in gas station attack
Seth DuBray pleads not guilty in gas station attack(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – A Porcupine, ND, man accused of running over a Bismarck gas station employee with a car has pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault.

A Landers Conoco employee told police he chased after a woman he saw shoplift a soda in May. He said he attempted to stop the car she was in by leaning through an open window when Seth DuBray, 25, began reversing the car. The employee said DuBray accelerated and threw him to the ground before looking him in the eyes, accelerating towards him again, and crashing into the store.

Police say surveillance video corroborates the employee’s story. DuBray told police he tried to “scare” the employee.

Tuesday, Dubray pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. His trial is set for October.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP says convicted murderer caused deadly self-inflicted wounds
Convicted murderer Chad Isaak died in custody by suicide
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
People at Dakota Farms Restaurant in Washburn
City of Washburn reacts to death of Chad Isaak
"Goldie" the Golden Eagle. Photo: Rich Barrios
Dakota Zoo’s ‘Goldie’ the Golden Eagle passes away
Sun Country Airlines plane leaving Williston Airport
Phoenix to be added to flights from Williston Airport

Latest News

Minot budget
Minot preliminary budget approved
hot sun
Extreme heat leads to more hospitalizations
Sons of Liberty member speaks to Williams County Commission
Williams County Commission to form committee on becoming a second amendment sanctuary
Driver sentenced in deadly distracted driving case.
Bismarck man sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in distracted driving case