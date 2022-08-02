NDSU Bison number one in MVFC preseason poll

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This should surprise nobody who follows college football in the state, the Bison are the preseason pick to win the Valley Conference. North Dakota State is the defending F.C.S. national champion.

NDSU received all but two of the first-place votes. The second-place Jackrabbits got the other two. Missouri State, Southern Illinois and UNI are in the top five. The University of North Dakota is number seven behind the Coyotes.

Lofty expectations are nothing new to NDSU. Around the country, the Bison are often called the “Alabama of the F.C.S.”

Head Coach Matt Entz says any title talk within the program is policed by the players.

Matt Entz, NDSU Head Coach, said: “This is a player-driven program. Our veterans, meaning our seniors and our senior leadership council, are the ones that I lean on. I think this is an opportunity for this to be really good peer pressure. There is a way that we do things here, sometimes it takes a little time to realize that as a freshman or to be able to transition from high school to college football, especially at NDSU.”

Both Noth Dakota Division One teams open the season on September 3rd. NDSU is home against Drake, while UND is at Nebraska.

The Bison have four players on the first-team preseason all-conference squad and eight more on the second team. The Fighting Hawks have five athletes on the second team.

2022 Preseason First Team All-MVFC

FB Hunter Luepke, North Dakota State

OL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

DL Eli Mostaert, North Dakota State

DB Michael Tutsie, North Dakota State

2022 Pre-Season Second Team All-MVFC

RB Kobe Johnson, North Dakota State

TE Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

OL Nash Jensen, North Dakota State

DL Spencer Waege, North Dakota State

LB James Kaczor, North Dakota State

DB Destin Talbert, North Dakota State

DB Dawson Weber, North Dakota State

RS Jayden Price, North Dakota State

WR Bo Belquist, North Dakota

OL Donny Ventrelli, North Dakota

LB Devon Krzanowski, North Dakota

DB C.J. Siegel, North Dakota

P Cade Peterson, North Dakota

