Municipal Court to look for a new location in Minot

Minot Municipal Court staying put for now(KMOT)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot Municipal Court will remain where it is, for now.

The court made the case to the city earlier this year to move locations.

They argued that their current location is too hard to find. They raised concerns about security, and safety in their location as well the strange layout of the workspace.

The initial thought was to look for space in the county courthouse, but they weren’t able to find enough space there and will look elsewhere. “I think it just means that we have to continue to look at other options, but I would be remiss if I didn’t say that a lot of effort had been put into this, and even though this is the decision tonight I know we’ll be looking at it again in the future,” said Lisa Olson, Alderwoman.

The council moved to deny the move at this time.

