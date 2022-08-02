Motorcycle safety for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally starts this weekend. North Dakota DOT and the Vision Zero Initiative want to advise drivers to be aware of and share the road with motorcyclists. The Vision Zero Initiative is a program to help stop traffic fatalities.

“So, just an extra reminder to look out for those motorcyclists and for motorcyclists to just wear all the gear all the time and wear your helmets, and make sure your following posted speed limits,” said Lauren Bjork, safety public information program manager.

The DOT encourages drivers to wear helmets, check road conditions as well as for road construction, and reminds drivers there will be more motorcyclists on the road.

