Minotauros’ Dean Schwenninger commits to NCAA Division I Stonehill College

Minotauros' Dean Schwenninger
Minotauros' Dean Schwenninger(KMOT)
By Zachary Keenan
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minotauros forward Dean Schwenninger announced his commitment to play NCAA Division I hockey at Stonehill College Friday.

Schwenninger finished his lone season in Minot as the second-leading scorer, tallying 36 points in 50 games during the 2021-2022 season.

“The Tauros gave me the chance to succeed from day one and always believed in me. I will forever be thankful for the time I had in Minot,” said Schwenninger.

Stonehill College is transitioning from an NCAA Division II program to Division I, the university announced in April.

The 2022-2023 season will be the first at the Division I level.

Schwenninger is the eighth player from the Tauros’ 2021-2022 roster to announce his commitment to a Division I school.

For more information, visit the release on the Minotauros website

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDHP says convicted murderer caused deadly self-inflicted wounds
Convicted murderer Chad Isaak died in custody by suicide
Chad Isaak
UPDATE: North Dakota murderer dies by suicide in prison; many still left with more questions than answers
"Goldie" the Golden Eagle. Photo: Rich Barrios
Dakota Zoo’s ‘Goldie’ the Golden Eagle passes away
Police Lights
Pedestrian struck by vehicle near State Fairgrounds
New Elk Statue
Elks Lodge regains its antlers

Latest News

Summer League Series
Summer League Series: Bismarck Larks Host Families
Summer league host
Summer League Series: Host Families
Dickinson State University
DSU football named NSAA preseason poll favorite
NDSU Bison Football
NDSU football lands six on FCS preseason All-American team