Minotauros’ Dean Schwenninger commits to NCAA Division I Stonehill College

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- Minotauros forward Dean Schwenninger announced his commitment to play NCAA Division I hockey at Stonehill College Friday.

Schwenninger finished his lone season in Minot as the second-leading scorer, tallying 36 points in 50 games during the 2021-2022 season.

“The Tauros gave me the chance to succeed from day one and always believed in me. I will forever be thankful for the time I had in Minot,” said Schwenninger.

Stonehill College is transitioning from an NCAA Division II program to Division I, the university announced in April.

The 2022-2023 season will be the first at the Division I level.

Schwenninger is the eighth player from the Tauros’ 2021-2022 roster to announce his commitment to a Division I school.

