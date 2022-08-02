Minot preliminary budget approved

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The Minot City Council approved the preliminary budget proposal for 2023.

The preliminary budget calls for an increase of 1.48 mills over 2022. That adds up to about a $7 increase from year to year for property valued at $100,000.

“Work on getting that lower, but that will be our ceiling is 1.4(8)... We all want to get it as low as we can, but I don’t want to tie our arms,” said Carrie Evans, Minot City Council.

The preliminary was approved, and is due by next week. They can’t raise the mill levy any more than it is now, but they can decrease the budget before final approval next month.

“A lot of information tonight and we need to digest it, the community needs to digest it, and I think we’re premature in making cuts now. We may get to that point, but that’s why the process is in place,” said Lisa Olson, alderwoman.

The City Manager brought up that expenses had already dropped by $600,000 over the weekend. They will wait until the next budget meeting before deciding what to do with that leeway in the budget.

“The council could consider restoring the five percent cut in the community funding that you previously directed staff to do. You could consider adding in funding for Project Bee. You could look at adjusting the mill levy down,” said Harold Stewart, City Manager.

Other highlights for the budget include competitive raises for city staff and funding more than 25 open city positions.

Some city leaders were already making calls for a zero mill increase in the budget, but they’ll have to work toward that in the meetings to come before the final copy is approved.

