Mandan High School construction making progress

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Construction on Lakewood Elementary and the new Mandan High School is well underway.

The big scoop over in Mandan is the new high school being built. This week, the perimeter of the new high school was poured.

“I think the community is ready for it. We’re excited, our kids are ready for it, and I think the community in whole is very, very excited,” Mandan Public Schools Business Manager Ryan Lagesse said.

While she is just in seventh grade now, April Barbie will be one of the first freshmen to attend the new high school.

“I’m glad that is being built because I think the other one is pretty old and I think it is good that we are getting a new one. I like that I am one of the first ones and I’m excited to see what it looks like,” Barbie said.

As for the old Mandan High School building, it will be demolished. But leveling the structure will benefit the city when an alternative use for the land is chosen.

“Our current high school is an antiquated facility. That building has served us well but really, we are going to be moving into a modern and 21st-century school. I’m excited for my kids and all the kids in Mandan,” Lagesse said.

The project is over budget, but that is being offset by more money acquired through a career and technical education (CTE) grant. COVID relief money is also being used to fund the school.

“The growth is good; we are seeing construction projects right now and hopefully we can keep up with the growth,” Lagesse said.

The last school built in Mandan was Red Trail Elementary in 2014. The new high school is expected to open fall of 2024.

