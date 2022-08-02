Joe Barsh named Williston Parks and Rec Executive Director

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The interim executive director for the Williston Parks and Recreation District has now been hired for the position.

In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Park Board voted Joe Barsh to be the official executive director. Barsh had been serving since March, following the resignation of former Executive Director Darrin Krueger.

Park President Kelly Heller said that there were seven applicants for the position, which were narrowed down to two finalists by a committee. Four out of five committee members voted in support of Barsh.

Barsh has more than eight years of experience in the district and is excited to continue his work.

“There are just so many people in this community that are in need when it comes to health and wellness. That need an avenue to de-stress and that is what we are here for. We’re here to serve the community in any way possible,” said Barsh. “A lot of crazy, crazy things happening in the community, and I am so excited to be a part of it. So excited.”

Financial hardships from the pandemic and low oil prices hit the district hard in 2020. Barsh added that making sure the district is fiscally responsible is his number one priority.

“We got measures put in place with staff and our operations that hold us fiscally responsible when it comes to paying our bills or making big projects or decisions... You have specific groups to talk to,” said Barsh.

Barsh will begin salary negotiations with Vice President John Liffrig soon.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.